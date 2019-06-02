Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Thousands flock holy sites to participate in Jerusalem Day prayers - watch

Thousands of Yeshiva students from all over the country arrived for a festive prayer at the Western Wall plaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 2, 2019 11:44
1 minute read.
Thousands flock to the Western Wall in a festive morning prayer to mark Jerusalem Day

Thousands flock to the Western Wall in a festive morning prayer to mark Jerusalem Day. (photo credit: NERIA FEUCHTWANGER/TPS)

 
Thousands of Yeshiva students from all over the country arrived for a festive prayer at the Western Wall plaza to mark Jerusalem Day on Sunday.


The Chief Rabbi of Israel, David Lau, and the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Aryeh Stern, participated in the prayer.
Hundreds attended morning prayers at the Haas Promenade in Jerusalem. City Council member Aryeh King spoke and Rabbi Shlomo Katz led a musical hallel.

Rabbi Shlomo Katz leading a musical hallel to mark Jerusalem Day (Credit: Ben Bresky)

City Council member Arieh King speaking to mark Jerusalem Day (Credit: Ben Bresky)


Jerusalem Day marks Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six Day War, which saw the 55th Paratroopers Brigade, commanded by Col. Motta Gur break through the Jordanian defenses and take the Old City and east Jerusalem. “The Temple Mount is in our hands!” was Gur’s famous cry that marked the beginning of Israeli rule over a united Jerusalem.

The marchers primarily consist of National-Religious teenagers, and shopkeepers in the quarter usually close their businesses to avoid altercations with the flag-waving celebrants.

Earlier on Sunday, the police allowed the entrance of Jews to the Temple Mount area in celebration of Jerusalem Day, while Arab worshipers rioted as Jews are generally forbidden to enter the compound during the last days of the month of Ramadan.

David Brinn contributed to this report.

