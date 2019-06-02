Thousands flock holy sites to participate in Jerusalem Day prayers - watch

Thousands flock to the Western Wall in a festive morning prayer to mark Jerusalem Day.
(photo credit: NERIA FEUCHTWANGER/TPS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Thousands of Yeshiva students from all over the country arrived for a festive prayer at the Western Wall plaza to mark Jerusalem Day on Sunday.
The Chief Rabbi of Israel, David Lau, and the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Aryeh Stern, participated in the prayer.
Hundreds attended morning prayers at the Haas Promenade in Jerusalem. City Council member Aryeh King spoke and Rabbi Shlomo Katz led a musical hallel.
Jerusalem Day marks Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six Day War, which saw the 55th Paratroopers Brigade, commanded by Col. Motta Gur break through the Jordanian defenses and take the Old City and east Jerusalem. “The Temple Mount is in our hands!” was Gur’s famous cry that marked the beginning of Israeli rule over a united Jerusalem.
The marchers primarily consist of National-Religious teenagers, and shopkeepers in the quarter usually close their businesses to avoid altercations with the flag-waving celebrants.
Earlier on Sunday, the police allowed the entrance of Jews to the Temple Mount area in celebration of Jerusalem Day, while Arab worshipers rioted
as Jews are generally forbidden to enter the compound during the last days of the month of Ramadan.David Brinn contributed to this report.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>