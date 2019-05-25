Thousands protest against immunity bill, Lapid: We won't apologize anymore

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A mass rally drew thousands in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, protesting the Supreme Court override bill, the immunity for MKs bill and other controversial legislation.





Opposition head and leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, opened the rally with a speech announcing his commitment to the people."From you I come, to you I return. I have a duty to you alone," Gantz proclaimed."The dream is breaking in front of my eyes," Gantz said. "There are those that try to replace the rule of the people with the rule of the individual. [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, during the elections you spoke about the security of Israel. Today, you deal mostly with your own safety and most of all your personal freedoms.""We will not let him!" MK Yair Lapid, second to Gantz, said in his speech. "We will not let him be [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan!""We will not let you destroy the Supreme Court," he promised."You are not above the law. We will not, not, not allow it! We came here to search for something. We are looking for five honest people. That's all we need.""Miri Regev [tomorrow,] who hasn't not offended a single person, will say that she is offended from this," Lapid claimed. "We will not apologize anymore.""These are not cries of 'wolf,'" said Labor Party leader Avi Gabay. "This is a legitimate danger.""We see people in the Knesset that do not believe in democracy," Gabay continued. "These politicians serve a prime minister that carries out the same crimes again and again. There are members of the coalition that are not willing to fight, that stutter, that blame those that didn't vote for them. Does anyone know the coalition members of Erdogan? Does anyone know the coalition members of Putin?""If Netanyahu gets immunity, the tycoons that support him will also be immune," Gabay stated.Meretz Party leader Tamar Zandberg also spoke at the rally, saying that "we will win because we are right.""It is a disgrace," Zandberg said. "Bribery, fraud and breach of trust are the three reasons to suddenly come up with an immunity bill. This is personal. There is no one above the law. We do not have a king in Israel. We do not a czar or a sultan."The rally, which was labelled as a demonstration "favoring democracy and the rule of law," was attended by thousands of Israelis."The protest this evening is the opening point in the struggle for a free Israel," said Ehud Barak on his Twitter page. "It is therefore our duty to appear, from the Right and from the Left, Jews and Arabs, veterans and Olim, men and women. E-v-e-r-y-o-n-e.""We must do what the government fears," said MK Stav Shafir of the Labor party on Saturday afternoon, before the event. "Offer a hand to the Arab public and the haredi public and fight for the Israeli-ness."Blue and White also protested outside the homes of top Likud leaders and other central figures in the coalition Netanyahu is building.

