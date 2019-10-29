Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Thousands of Masa participants celebrate start of year in Israel

More than 2,500 attendees enjoyed a special performance by Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai at Israel's largest-ever single gathering of diaspora Jews working and volunteering in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 12:13
1 minute read.
Masa Chairman Eli Cohen, Masa CEO Ofer Gutman and Masa participants pose with Netta Barzilai.

Masa Chairman Eli Cohen, Masa CEO Ofer Gutman and Masa participants pose with Netta Barzilai.. (photo credit: RON BIRAN)

Thousands of Masa Israel Journey fellows, alumni and community members from 41 countries celebrated the start of the 2019-2020 programming year at the Raanana Park Amphitheater on Monday.

Over 2,500 attendees enjoyed a special performance by Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai at Israel's largest-ever single gathering of Diaspora Jews working and volunteering in Israel.

The event featured community-building workshops, including games, an art wall and a volunteer event in which 67 bicycles were assembled and donated to Potchim Atid, an initiative by the Jewish agency that supports children and their families living in Israel's social and demographic periphery.

"We are proud to open the new year with thousands of new fellows who are excited to experience Israel first-hand and deepen their connection with the country and its people," said Masa's acting CEO Ofer Gutman. "Together, our growing global community displays an unparalleled commitment to support and strengthen Israel."

Masa announced the full launch of its MasaTech program, which will bring more than  200 full-time high-tech professionals to Israel for work opportunities at the highest levels of Israel's high-tech sector.

"MasaTech will completely transform the way Israel’s robust high-tech industry conducts business, recruits talent, and engages with the global workforce,” said Gutman. “It was a thrill to take part in an event that celebrates both the launch of this game-changing initiative and also the energy and enthusiasm of the thousands of Masa fellows and alumni."


