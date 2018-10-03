Three Israeli gymnasts snag gold medals at int'l acrobatics competition

The winning exercise of the Israeli acrobatic trio that won in the Budapest Acro Cup, 2018.
(photo credit: PUBLIC RELATIONS GAL COMMUNICATIONS)
Three 15-year-old Israeli acrobats won the gold in the Budapest Acro Cup for trio pyramid acrobatics at the advanced level between ages 12-18 on Monday.
Shai Horesh from Moshav Hatsev, Shir Edri from Rehovot and Leah Curcus from Rehovot competed against and eventually defeated some of the most renowned teams in the world such as China, Russia, and Great Britain.
The Beer Tuvia local council stated "this is pride is a double one, both of the council and of course of Israel."
"This is the happiest moment of my life," an emotional Horesh gushed.
The apparent leader of the dynamic trio, Horesh added that "the ambition and passion for personal excellence is an inseparable way of [her] life."
"We wish Shai to continue breaking personal records," the Beer Tuvia council said. "We wish that she may continue to represent us with great pride."
