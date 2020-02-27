Three Israelis recover from coronavirus, WHO warns of 'decisive point'

An Israeli who returned from Italy on Sunday was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday. He reportedly complained of a fever and called the Magen David Adom hotline to report his symptoms. After testing positive for the disease, he was transferred into an isolation room at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer.The Health Ministry on Thursday then disseminated an alert to the public, informing them of the traveler’s flight number and landing time and any additional information the ministry had about his whereabouts over the last several days. Anyone who was in contact with the individual was requested to enter home-quarantine for 14 days. This is the first case of an Israeli who had coronavirus and was moving freely in the country. Until now, only two Israelis developed the disease inside Israel, and they were already in isolation at Sheba, having returned from being on board the Diamond Princess “coronavirus cruise ship.”As a result of the growing number of cases of coronavirus in Italy - a 25% surge in 24 hours to 400 cases - the Interior and Health ministries announced Thursday that any foreigner who visited Italy cannot enter Israel and Israelis returning from the country must enter 14 days of isolation. At least 50 travelers on separate flights from the European country were barred from entering Israel on Thursday, as El Al announced that it was cancelling flights to all Italian destinations.The Israeli airline also announced the cancellation of flights to Bangkok, and said it was postponing the launch of its new route to Tokyo, which was set to start on March 11.Quarantine was already required for any Israeli arriving back into the country from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Japan, and the Health Ministry asked Wednesday that Israelis reconsider traveling abroad in general.“Travel to conferences and other international gatherings should be avoided,” the ministry said in a statement, “including trips for religious events. International conferences in Israel should also be avoided."At the same time, three Israelis who had been infected with the coronavirus recovered and were released from the hospital Thursday. Sheba Medical Center released Yitzhak Biton, one of the 11 Israelis who was under quarantine at the hospital after returning to Israel from the Diamond Princess coronavirus-infested cruise ship. Biton, 75, the husband of Rachel Biton, 73, who contracted the virus while on the ship and had to spend a week in a military hospital in Japan, returned to Israel earlier this week. The couple is from Eilat."The family would like to thank the Sheba medical team for their constant concern for Yitzhak and the other Israelis who were on the coronavirus ship, from the preparation of the isolation rooms for their arrival from Japan and the way Yitzhak was treated until his release," the family said in a statement.Also, on Thursday, two of the passengers who contracted the disease while aboard the ship before being evacuated to Israel - Shimon Dahan and Rochale Ofarim - were released from a military hospital in Tokyo. Currently only one more Israeli, Oded Ofarim, who is Rochale’s husband, remains hospitalized. Dahan is staying at the local Chabad House until he can secure a flight back to Israel. Ofarim said she will remain in Japan until her husband is released and then they will return together. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured MDA's National Operations Center in Kiryat Ono, where a joint call center for MDA and the Ministry of Health was established on Saturday night specifically to deal with the coronavirus. During the visit he announced that Israel will now allow anybody in Israel, from any country in the world, displaying symptoms of the coronavirus to call the center and have medical staff assess them.“Today, I am announcing a dramatic step forward, which is already being implemented and is to my knowledge, the first in the world,” the prime minister said. “We are pioneering the treatment and prevention of this virus. We ask anyone from any country in the world displaying symptoms of the virus to call MDA's 101 emergency call center, which has medical teams on staff to assess those who are symptomatic. If need be, paramedics will be sent to their house to perform a test. This is an innovation that could prevent the spread of the disease, and I ask for your cooperation.”According to MDA director-general Eli Bin, MDA has already taken more than 400 samples from civilians who are in quarantine at home.“We have taken steps that other countries have not taken,” the prime minister reiterated on Thursday. “We were the first in the world to block flights from countries where the virus appears to be significant and we have also taken other steps. … There was criticism about it, but I thought, and still think, that a policy of over-caution is the right policy.”He said that Israeli citizens need to know that they are in safe and responsible hands, but he noted that Israelis, too, have to take personal responsibility.“I ask the citizens to heed the instructions to cooperate with authorities, while not falling into a state of panic,” Netanyahu added. As of Thursday at 6 a.m. Geneva time, China has reported a total of 78,630 cases of COVID-19 to World Health Organization (WHO), including 2,747 deaths, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing Thursday. Outside China, there are now 3,474 cases in 44 countries, and 54 deaths.“We are at a decisive point,” he told the press. “For the past two days, the number of new cases reported in the rest of the world has exceeded the number of new cases in China. And in the past 24 hours, seven countries have reported cases for the first time: Brazil, Georgia, Greece, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan and Romania.“My message to each of these countries is: this is your window of opportunity,” he continued. “If you act aggressively now, you can contain this virus. You can prevent people from getting sick. You can save lives.” He told countries to act quickly and cautiously and that “no country should assume it won’t get cases. That could be a fatal mistake, quite literally.“This virus does not respect borders,” Ghebreyesus said. “It does not distinguish between races or ethnicities. It has no regard for a country’s GDP or level of development.”But he said the world does not have to be “hopeless” or “defenseless” and that “this is not the time for fear.“Fear and panic don’t help,” he concluded. “People can have concerns and rightly so. People can be worried and rightly so. The most important thing is to calm down and do the right things to fight this very dangerous virus.”Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.