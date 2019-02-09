Tiberias begins to operate public transport - on Saturday

Egged bus.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Buses began to run on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, in the city of Tiberias in the sea of Galilee.
Currently the service is limited to two buses on one route, one in each direction, working from the morning to the afternoon and allowing residents to reach the promenade along the sea of Galilee.
"Tiberias regained today what was taken from it years earlier—the right to choose," said MK Oded Forer [Yisrael Beiteinu], who arrived with activists at Tiberias on Saturday to laud the city's decision to allow more freedom of movement during the weekends to residents without cars.
Since his election in November, Tiberias Mayor Ron Cobi planned to encourage family-oriented activities along the promenade over the weekends, Yisrael Hayom reported. Should this first bus line work as expected, he plans to increase the number of lines and routes.
In the past Cobi has shown an anti-Haredi stand, saying that "the Haredi make up 22% of the total population in Tiberias and they must not reach 30%."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>