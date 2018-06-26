Tomer Kapon cast in new Amazon series, June 26, 2018..
X
Tomer Kapon, the star of two of Israel's most popular dramas, has just signed a deal to appear in a new Amazon series.
Kapon, who became best known for appearing in the first season of the smash hit Fauda, has now been cast in the show The Boys.
The new series - which is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg - is a dark, gritty superhero drama. The show is based on a comic book first published in 2006, about a group of CIA operatives charged with monitoring the behavior of several rogue superheroes.
Kapon, 32, will play the role of Frenchie, joining a cast including Karl Urban (The Lord of the Rings), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Elisabeth Shue, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr and more. The series does not yet have a release date, but is expected to hit the streaming service sometime next year.
Kapon's first feature film was a role in A Tale of Love and Darkness in 2015, starring and directed by Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman.
The Israeli actor has become a household name in recent months for his star turn in When Hereos Fly, the popular and critically acclaimed new Keshet drama that premiered earlier this year. The show held its global premiere at the Canneseries festival, where it took home the top prize for best series. The show is now being adapted by Keshet for international audiences.