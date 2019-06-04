Tony Blair: There is a need to explain to younger people what Zionism is

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former UK Prime Minister and Labour leader Tony Blair participated in the opening gala event of Bar-Ilan University's 64th annual Board of Trustees meetings on Monday night.



Blair strongly condemned the antisemitic turn taken by the Labour Party, which he admitted he did not recognize anymore.

current Labour Secretary Jeremy Corbyn is antisemitic, Blair said: "Some of the remarks are not explicable in any other way, I'm afraid, and that's very sad."

"To be frank this antisemitism row is a shameful thing," Blair said."If you'd told me back in May 1997 or at any time in the next ten years that the Labour Party – which I led for 13 years – would have a problem with antisemitism today, I wouldn't have believed it," he added."Antisemitism must be confronted immediately. It is a poison that must be rooted out and eradicated," he urged, acknowledging the connection between the rise of the number of antisemitic incidents and the Labour Party's attitude."Antisemitism always ends up in the same place, but it does not always begin in the same way," Blair noted."The antisemitism that is coming into Western politics is coming through a door that is on the left and not just on the right. There are links, for example, between elements of Islamism and the left that to me are completely contradictory from a progressive political point of view," he pointed out. "There is a criticism of Israel that is so lopsided and disproportionate that the only sensible conclusion is that it drives from antisemitism."Asked whether"There is a need to explain to a new generation of younger people what Zionism is," he highlighted. "I believe Israel security is also about our security in the West. It matters to us. It is important that we support Israel. It is a nation, but it is also an idea."Between 2007 and 2015, Blair also served as the special envoy of the Quartet on the Middle East.According to his vision, building the relationship between Israel and the region is key to the peace process. He stated that he did not believe that the two-State solution was dead."The State of Israel needs to know that any independent state of Palestine will be properly and securely governed. If that isn't the case, no matter who the prime minister is, it will be hard to make peace," he highlighted."The two-state solution will only happen if first there is a genuine cultural acceptance of the State of Israel and Palestinian politics is unified and accepting of this, and secondly, by building the links between the Arab world," he added.Blair was interviewed by Channel 12 news anchor Yonit Levy.The former prime minister also spoke extensively about Brexit, calling it "a destiny-changing decision for the country," regardless of seeing it as a positive change or a negative change.He expressed support for a second referendum after the Parliament finally decides which form Brexit would take."There is a strong democratic case for saying that we have come through so much, we have learned so much about the different forms of Brexit that the best thing is to push the Parliament to come to a conclusion, which after three years hasn't happened, and then to ask the people for the final saying."

