The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Top Iran expert Emily Landau dies at 59

She was known as a fierce critic of 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but at the same time she had recommended fixing the deal instead of leaving it outright as US President Donald Trump did in May 2018.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 7, 2020 16:24
Emily Landau (photo credit: Courtesy)
Emily Landau
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A top Iran expert, Emily Landau, died of a long-term illness at the age of 59 on Monday night.
Landau was Director of the Arms Control Program at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) think tank, which she joined in 1986.
One of the most frequently consulted experts on Iran-related issue for The Jerusalem Post, Landau also interviewed on a wide array of television programs, with other print media and organized her own conferences which always included top US, Israeli and global officials.
She was known as a fierce critic of 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but at the same time she had recommended fixing the deal instead of leaving it outright as US President Donald Trump did in May 2018.
Landau most objected to the nuclear deal’s endorsement of Iran having the right to enrich uranium and its sunset clause in which its restrictions expired between 2023-2030.
While she would not have withdrawn from the deal, she strongly supported Trump’s maximum pressure campaign and his public combativeness toward Iran as fixing the Obama administration’s fear of confronting the Islamic republic too firmly.
She was concerned that some of Trump's other public battles, including his trade-war with China, could distract from his ability to isolate Iran.
Besides Iran, Landau was also an expert on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and often gave incisive analysis about links between the nuclear tracks in Tehran and Pyongyang.
One of Landau’s signature characteristics was her dry humor and sharp wit, which she especially saved for her frustration for the UN, IAEA and EU officials who she viewed as going to soft on Iran.
She also had an encyclopedic memory of key arms control documents like the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and knew how to parse Iranian statements with an uncanny depth that revealed their true purposes often dressed up in distractions.
Forbes Israel magazine named her one of the country’s 50 most influential women in 2015, and she discussed not only the Iran nuclear issue, but the challenges she had confronted over the years as a woman in the security arena often dominated by men.
INSS announced her passing, saying, “The director and staff of INSS are deeply grieved over the loss of their colleague, and express their condolences to Emily’s family. She will be sorely missed at the Institute.”
It was unclear who would step into Landau’s shoes, but in recent years, Sima Shine, a former Mossad official, had also become active for INSS on Iran-related issues.
Landau was born in Boston to Mark and Barbara Biran, who moved to Israel with her when she was 14. Her father was one of the founders of Tel Aviv University’s engineering department.
She earned a BA in political science and English literature and an MA in political science from Tel Aviv University, and a doctorate in international relations from Hebrew University.
She is survived by her husband, Giora Landau, and two children.
Landau’s funeral was held on Tuesday at the Kfar Nahman cemetery in Ra'anana.


Tags Iran obituary INSS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Daniel Pipes Will Arab anti-Zionism revive? By DANIEL PIPES

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies