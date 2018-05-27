Top musical stars to pull an all-nighter in the Knesset

All-nighters in the Knesset usually involve something like voting on the state budget, but now the legislature has found a new activity for the wee hours of the night: concerts and dancing in honor of the Knesset and Israel’s 70th year.



Next month, the Knesset will host two “White Nights,” all-night parties, with musical artists for fans of all ages and genres like Sarit Hadad, Static and Ben-El Tavori, Asaf Amdurski, Hadag Nahash, Ilanit, Gali Atari, and more.





The festivities will also include a headphones party, in which revelers wear wireless headphones and hear the same music at the same time, so they can dance without the music disturbing the neighbors.Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said “the Knesset’s 70th celebrations are an excellent opportunity to open our legislature to the people of Israel. The Knesset doesn’t belong to elected officials; it belongs to the voters.“The White Nights event in the Knesset will bring together different parts of Israeli society, which are represented in the Knesset. We will celebrate 70 years of flourishing democracy in the Knesset, together in our capital, Jerusalem,” he said.The event was planned in cooperation with the Jerusalem and Social Equality Ministries.Jerusalem Minister Ze’ev Elkin said he’s pleased to take part in an event that will attract people, young and old, to Jerusalem.Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel said the Knesset is a dream come true for the Jewish people, who wanted their own sovereign state during 2000 years of exile.“After 70 years, we can look back in pride and say we built a glorious state, with an accepting discourse and a place for a wide variety of colors, genders, stances, opinions and backgrounds,” Gamliel said, adding that the event “raises all that unites us in Israel, the Knesset in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, and social equality for all.”