Transformers director Michael Bay visiting Israel

Statue Transformers: The Ride at Universal Studios Florida.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Michael Bay, known for movies featuring non-stop action such as Transformers and Armageddon, has actually been having a very quiet visit to Israel this week, Reshet reporter Gil Mishali tweeted.
The director visited Tel Aviv and Jaffa and met celebrity restaurateur Eyal Shani and had a drink with Lior Raz. Raz is starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in Bay's upcoming movie, 6 Underground,
about six billionaires who stage their own deaths and form a vigilante squad to fight crime. Then it was on to Jerusalem, where Bay managed to fit in a krav maga workout with Guy Katan.
According to Mishali, Bay will head home on Thursday already -- maybe it's been too quiet for him here this week.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
July 24, 2019
Jewish teachers in Arab schools
By ELLA ELGARESIE, FATMA AMER, JONATHAN SCHWARTZMAN, BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY