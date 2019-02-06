Tributes pour in following tragic death of Kulanu MK's mother

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

MK Roy Folkman’s mother Naomi, 78, was named as the woman who was struck by a cement truck just after leaving the Kulanu party’s campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon.



The MK confirmed the news in a statement released soon after the tragedy.

“My mom called me at 4:14 p.m., right before she left the headquarters, Folkman said. "I told her not to wait for me because I was running late to a meeting I had.”

"It deeply pains me that I was unable to say goodbye to her for one last time,” he said.Following the news, Kulanu chairman Moshe Kahlon posted on Facebook that "the tragedy, which has befallen Roy and his family is unbearable."I met her very shortly before this terrible incident. We hugged each other and said good-bye. Who knew this would be our last meeting,” he wrote.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent his condolences to Folkman on the tragic death of his mother."In my name and in the name of my wife, we send heartfelt condolences to MK Roi Folkman and his family for the tragic death of his late mother Naomi. Together with many people, we wish to strengthen them with their grief and hard times," he said.Outgoing Zionist Union MK Ksenia Svetlova tweeted Folkman saying that "I sympathize with you and bow my head with you and the whole family. The loss is so great. R.I.P. [Sending] A big hug."MK Yael Cohen Paran (Zionist Union) said that tonight "I send condolences to my friend, MK @Roy_Folkman, for the heavy loss and grief caused by the tragic accident that took the life of his mother Naomi Folkman."MK Rachel Azariah, who announced her leave from Kulanu, tweeted that "I am with you in the deep mourning, shocked by the terrible loss of your mother Naomi Folkman z "l. This is a moment when there are no words. [I'm] sorry for your loss.

