Trump peace plan to transfer parts of east Jerusalem to Palestinians

Sources claim that several areas will be given the Palestinians, though Israel will receive most of its requests.

By OMRI RON  
JANUARY 28, 2020 11:01
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” includes several neighborhoods in east Jerusalem that will be handed over to the Palestinian’s control, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The report claimed that there would be some land swaps between Israel and the Palestinians, in which the Palestinians will have control over roughly 70% to 80% of the West Bank. Despite the change in control, no one will be forced to leave their homes, according to WSJ.
The peace plan, which is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, will outline the ideas the Trump administration's strategy for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with borders, security and Jerusalem being the main points of disagreement.
“Peace in the Middle East has been long sought, for many, many, many years and decades and centuries,” WSJ quoted Trump as saying. “This is an opportunity, we’ll see what happens. Whatever it is, it is.”
Aaron David Miller, a former adviser to the Democratic and Republican secretaries of state, predicted that the plan will favor Israel.
“Israelis will say ‘yes’ or ‘yes, but,’” Miller said told  WSJ. “Key Arab states will probably say ‘maybe’ in order to stay on the right side of Donald Trump. Palestinians will say ‘hell no.’ ”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met with Trump in Washington to discuss the peace plan on Monday.


