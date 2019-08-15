Twenty Yitzhar families asked to evacuate homes due to fire

Some 20 families in the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar have been asked to temporarily evacuate their homes in light of a dangerous fire in the area on Thursday. Two structures have already been destroyed by the fire.



Four fire engines are at the scene and more are on their way, according to a Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson.

Police added that a helicopter is working to extinguish the blaze, and officers are on the scene as well. Settlers said they feared that the blaze had been set by Palestinians from the nearby village of Urif.Fire and Rescue Services said it was too early to speculate about the source of the fire.

