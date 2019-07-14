Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two Gush Etzion teens killed in car accident

The victims, Amit Barlev and Hillel Lalum of the town of Elazar, were just shy of their 18th birthdays.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 14, 2019 02:27
Teens killed in car crash

Teens killed in car crash. (photo credit: COURTESY THE FAMILY)

 
 Two Gush Etzion teens were killed Friday in a car accident east of Jerusalem.

The victims, Amit Barlev and Hillel Lalum of the town of Elazar, were just shy of their 18th birthdays. A third teen, still unnamed, is seriously injured. He was evacuated by Magen David Adom first responders to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem for treatment. 
The accident took place before dawn on Friday on westbound Route 1, near the Israeli town of Mitzpeh Yericho. The car carrying the teens flipped over for reasons still unclear. 


The teens were buried Friday around 4 p.m.

Photos and the victims' names were first shared by Israel National News.


The day before, on Thursday, a woman in her 40s and several-months-old baby died Thursday when their car was hit by a truck on Route 7. The father and a toddler were also injured in the attack.


The event occurred near the Beit Rabban Interchange, near Gadera in the central region of the country.


