Two Ministry of Energy officials arrested for suspected bribery

The two were suspected of helping specific energy companies obtain permits to receive positions in the companies as well as money in return.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 13, 2019 14:34
Israel police

Israel Police patrol car [File]. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
Police arrested two Ministry of Energy officials on the suspicion of bribery, fraud and breach of trust on Thursday, according to Israeli media. 

The two were suspected of helping specific energy companies obtain permits to receive positions in the companies as well as money in return. 
According a report in Hadashot, a month ago four people were detained for suspected bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which led to a further investigation. 
 
This is a developing investigation. 

