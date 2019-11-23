Two children killed, five injured in building fire in Netanya

Two children, ages three and five, died on Friday as a result of inhaling smoke from a fire that broke out in Netanya.Six people were also injured: Two people were 40 years old and four other children between ages two and six.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that most of the family had managed to escape the building, which was surrounded by a thick pillar of smoke. When scouring the building, they found the two children who later died from inhaling smoke.A total of 33 children died in the past decade from fires, five of which were in the past year.CEO of Beterem Organization for Child Safety, Orly Silvinger, said that winter increases the risk of home fires. "Children are in higher danger because they cannot save themselves," she said.This article was translated by Tamar Beeri.