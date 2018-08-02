August 02 2018
|
Av, 21, 5778
Two dead in suspected murder at Netanya rehab center

Police suspect that a patient of the center murdered his roommate as well as an employee of the center.

August 2, 2018 17:35
Israel police car (Illustrative)

Israel police car (Illustrative). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of two people in Netanya, following a violent incident at the Beit Yael rehabiltation center on Thursday.


Police received a report about screams and rushed to the scene to find a seriously wounded man in his 40s, who Magen David Adom medics soon pronounced dead.


Police scanned the area and arrested a suspect who they found close the scene.


A short time afterward, police searched the building and found another body.


According to local media, police suspect that a patient of the center murdered his roommate as well as an employee of the center.


The investigation is ongoing.

