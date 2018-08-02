Two dead in suspected murder at Netanya rehab center

Israel police car (Illustrative).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of two people in Netanya, following a violent incident at the Beit Yael rehabiltation center on Thursday.
Police received a report about screams and rushed to the scene to find a seriously wounded man in his 40s, who Magen David Adom medics soon pronounced dead.
Police scanned the area and arrested a suspect who they found close the scene.
A short time afterward, police searched the building and found another body.
According to local media, police suspect that a patient of the center murdered his roommate as well as an employee of the center.
The investigation is ongoing.