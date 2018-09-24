Two hit-and-run incidents leave 1 dead, 2 injured

The scene of the hit-and-run incident on Rokach, Tel Aviv early Monday morning.
Police arrested two Premier League soccer players from central Israel in connection with a hit-and-run incident that occurred early on Monday morning, injuring two teenagers.
The incident followed another hit-and-run incident that occurred in the center of Jerusalem on Sunday night, leaving a 30-year-old man dead.
Monday’s accident occurred on Rokach Boulevard in Tel Aviv, when a car hit two 16-year-old boys on electric bikes. According to medical officials, the condition of one of the victims was severe and the other moderate.
The seriously injured boy was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital and underwent surgery before being taken to the Intensive Care Unit. The other victim was also evacuated to hospital in stable condition, suffering from bruises all over his body.
Police who had rushed to the scene conducted a search for the vehicle that had fled the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspects – both in their 20s. Local media reported that one plays for the FC Ashdod and the other for Ironi Kiryat Shmona.
Police suspect the driver was driving under the influence.
Police found the vehicle that was involved in Sunday’s hit-and-run and arrested a suspect in the French Hill area. Police described the suspect as a foreign national in his fifties and is also suspected of driving under the influence.
