Air Force bolsters stealth power as more F-35I fighter jets land in Israel

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba.
(photo credit: IDF)
The Israel Air Force received another two F-35I “Adir” stealth fighter jets on Sunday, bringing the total number of advanced jets in the Golden Eagle Squadron to 14.
The two fifth-generation jets landed at the Israeli Air Force’s Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba.
Israel received its first two Adir fighter jets
from the United States in December 2016 and the aircraft were declared operational approximately a year later making Israel the only Air Force in the Middle East to have the stealth fighter jet battle-ready.
In mid-November the US Air Force held it’s F-35 UGWG (Users Group Working Group) in Israel, a conference for countries flying the advanced jet which was founded by the Commander of the The United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.
Delegates from Israel and various European countries including Britain, the Netherlands and others participated in the second annual conference.
“The purpose of the conference was to create a community of users and a common language between the countries that are receiving the F-35. During the conference a shared dialogue developed regarding operating procedures,” the IDF said in a statement, adding that “the IAF participated in the conference as a part of the cooperation with the USAFE and in order to enrich its knowledge in the deployment of its air power.”
In May Israel Air Force commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin announced that the IAF had used the F-35I Adir in combat operations for the first time, making Israel the first airforce in the world to have used the jet.
According to Norkin, who made the announcement while showing a picture of the jet over the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the jets flew on two operational missions on different fronts in the Middle East.
The Lockheed Martin-built F35s are being purchased as part of the military aid agreement between the United States and Israel.
According to reports the IAF is leaning towards purchasing an additional 15 F-35 stealth fighters to make a third stealth squadron, bringing the total number of jets to 75 instead of 50.
With a need to keep ahead of regional changes and increased threats in the Middle East, the Israeli Air Force is expected to soon place orders on several new aircraft to upgrade its ageing squadrons.
The deal, which according to some reports is worth a combined $11 billion, would include a fleet of F-15 IA (an acronym for Israel Advanced) fighter jets, Chinook transport helicopters along with V-22 tiltrotor aircraft as well as the KC-46 aerial refueling tankers.
