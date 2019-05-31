Following blaze in Kiryat Shmona, residents return to their homes

Fire in Kiryat Shmona.
(photo credit: MAARIV)
Six firefighting teams and two planes were called to the northern city of Kiryat Shmona to fight a fire that broke out near HaZahav Park on Friday, Maariv reported.
Situated at the center of the city, HaZahav Park is an urban park serving local residents.
The municipal community center and a number of buildings nearby were evacuated for a number of hours, as the blaze was deamed to be too close.
Two hours later residents were allowed to return to their homes.
The Kiryat Shmona municipality said that "following a fire raging in HaZahav Park, it was decided to evacuate the residents."
Earlier in the day, three fires broke out in the Gaza vicinity - two in Be'eri Forest and one in the Simhoni Forest. KKL-JNF employees and the Israel Nature and National Parks Protection Authority were on the scene working to extinguish the fires.
It is assumed that at least one of the fires was caused by incendiary balloons.
