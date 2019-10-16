Two suffer acute poisoning after eating tuna sandwich at Aroma Tel Aviv

Two people were hospitalized on Tuesday with acute food poisoning after consuming contaminated tuna fish at a branch of the Aroma chain in Tel Aviv.



Health Ministry officials who inspected the restaurant found there may have been a malfunction in the refrigerator where the fish was stored. As well, the restaurant did not operate according to the ministry’s standards.



Sources from the restaurant claimed that they intend to take the malfunctions found by the Health Ministry officials seriously, and added that the “chain fully cooperated with the Health Ministry officials, as well as self-monitored investigations. We promised that all malfunctions will be found, published to the public and fixed.”



The restaurant was forbidden to sell any more tuna fish until all health defects are addressed. However, Channel 12’s hidden camera proved that the fish is still on the restaurant’s menu, although employees warn customers not to order it.



Williger, which provides the fish to the restaurant, claimed that “all raw materials go through strict quality testing.”



Shiri Forer, 41, who was hospitalized in critical condition after eating a tuna salad, recovered and was released to her home on Wednesday.



“I work in the area and had lunch at the restaurant,” she recounted after her release from the hospital. “I ate the salad at my office about 10 minutes after I purchased it, and immediately began to feel a sting on my tongue. My face was burning and turned red, and my breathing became labored. I realized immediately that I’m experiencing severe allergy reaction, and my manager took me to the E.R where I collapsed and lost my conscious. I did not realize how dangerous my condition was. I am thankful to the medical staff that saved my life, and I’m currently recovering at home. For now, I’m done with tuna fish.”

