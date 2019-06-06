Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Two time Pride infiltrator arrested during right-wing rally

“The State of Israel is not Iran and it is the right of every person to demonstrate in front of the Gay Pride Parade - even if the police do not like it,” Moshiko Ben Zikri’s lawyer said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 6, 2019 00:12
Jerusalem pride parade, 2 August 2018.

Jerusalem pride parade, 2 August 2018.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
Police arrested a right-wing activist, Moshiko Ben Zikri, on Wednesday night during an anti-Pride parade rally.

During the past two Pride parades Zikri has snuck into the Pride parade under the guise that he was part of the LGBTQ community, only to later rant against the parade once he made his way to the podium. 
“The State of Israel is not Iran and it is the right of every person to demonstrate in front of the Gay Pride Parade - even if the police do not like it,” Zikri’s lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir said after the arrest. “This is a dictatorial detention whose purpose is to shut people up in a way that is reminiscent of the dark ages.”


“Freedom of expression belongs to right-wing activists as much as it belongs to the people of the Open House."

