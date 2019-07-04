U of North Carolina students discover 1,600-year-old mosaic in northern Israel

The mosaic uncovered in Caesarea.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF ASSAF PERETZ ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
JERUSALEM (JTA) — A 1,600-year-old mosaic depicting a scene from the book of Exodus was uncovered by researchers and students in northern Israel.
It was uncovered recently by a team of research specialists and students from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, overseen by Professor Jodi Magness, at the site of a fifth-century synagogue in the ancient village of Huqoq in the lower Galilee.
Magness is director of the Huqoq excavations and Kenan Distinguished Professor for Teaching Excellence in Early Judaism in the Department of Religious Studies in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences. She works in conjunction with the Israel Antiquities Authority.
The mosaic depicts the story of Elim found in Exodus 15:27, where the Israelites camped after leaving Egypt and wandering in the desert without water.
Magness said that the Elim panel “is interesting as it is generally considered a fairly minor episode in the Israelites’ desert wanderings, which raises the question of why it was significant to this Jewish congregation in Lower Galilee.”
It is the ninth year that the university has been digging at the site, where several other mosaics have been uncovered.
“We are committed to completing the excavation of the synagogue before we turn the site over to the state of Israel, with the hope that they will develop and open it to the public in the future,” Magness said.
The mosaics have been removed from the site for conservation, and the excavated areas have been backfilled. Excavations are scheduled to continue in summer 2020. Sponsors of the project are UNC-Chapel Hill, Austin College, Baylor University, Brigham Young University and the University of Toronto.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>