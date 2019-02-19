U.S. Diplomat slams Israel, 'no room for Katz's comments'

Cards are placed between railway tracks in the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz as people take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland, April 12, 2018. .
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
"Between close allies, such as Poland and Israel, there is no room for such offensive comments," US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher slammed Israeli Acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday.
Mosbacher was speaking Tuesday about the comments made by Katz who said that "Poles suckle hatred of Jews with their mother's milk."
Katz was repeating a comment by the late Yitzhak Shamir, who said it in 1989 regarding the Poles who murdered his father.
The comment sparked massive anger in Poland, leading the Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich to issue a letter saying that the comment should not have been said even in 1989
, let along today.
Poland also pulled out of the planned Visegrád Group summit in Israel, leaving the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia to attend bilateral meetings in Israel without it. The summit itself was cancelled.
Education Minister Naftalli Bennett supported Katz, saying that "it is not possible to build a common future based on the erasure of history."
Bennett pointed out that while there were many Poles who tried to help Jews during the Holocaust, "many poles took an active part in antimissile and indeed murdered Jews."
