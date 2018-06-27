June 27 2018
|
Tammuz, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

US, Israel form hub for energy cooperation

"The partnership between our two countries has long advanced the cause of freedom, dignity, and peace and, as we are highlighting today, the joint quest for science and innovation."

By
June 27, 2018 08:24
1 minute read.
Yuval Steinitz

Yuval Steinitz at the Masa leadership summit.. (photo credit: YANAI RUBAJA)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Don't show it again

The center, titled the US-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology, is supported by both governments as well as private sector partners, launching with $16 million in funds. US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Israeli Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz officially launched the center on Monday in a small signing ceremony at the US Chamber of Commerce.

"I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy of the State of Israel and the Department of Energy of the United States of America have signed an agreement establishing a new US-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering, and Water Technology to advance energy research and energy security between our two nations," said Perry.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"The partnership between our two countries has long advanced the cause of freedom, dignity, and peace and, as we are highlighting today, the joint quest for science and innovation."

Congress legislated enhanced energy cooperation in 2018, earmarking funds for accelerated development of technologies for fossil energy, energy cybersecurity in critical infrastructure, the energy-water nexus and energy storage.

The new project will supplement decades worth of energy cooperation between Israel and the US, which began with the US Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. That law formed the BIRD Foundation, which has produced 37 energy-related projects with over $30 million in funds.


Related Content

Prince William, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu. June 26, 2018.
June 27, 2018
Prince William to spend morning in Tel Aviv before meeting Abbas in Ramallah

By AVRAHAM GOLD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut