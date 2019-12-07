According to the US Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, "Israel has not presented any plan, full or partial. Our position is that the permanent status of the territory should be determined by Israel and the Palestinians."Assistant US Secretary of State David Schenker said Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not present to Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo any plan to annex the Jordan Valley, contrary to what Netanyahu said Thursday, the day after his meeting with Pompeo.Schenker responded to a question from a reporter who asked if the two discussed the Jordan Valley in their meeting. He said that while it was a four eyes meeting between the Secretary of State on the Prime Minister, he spoke with Secretary Pompeo later."The meeting was open-ended, but I spoke with Pompeo after her and I can tell you that Israel did not present to the United States any full or partial annexation plan of any part of the West Bank during the meeting," Schenker said.He added that any final status of the area needs to be decided with an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.As mentioned, Netanyahu met with Pompeo in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal on Wednesday. Netanyahu said that the primary concern of the meeting was discussing Iran.Following the meeting with Pompeo, Netanyahu said that "we agreed to advance the defense alliance issue.""I am aware of reservations [on the defense pact issue], but will do so in full cooperation with the IDF and the security forces, while the full freedom of [operational] action of the military will be maintained. The concern is understandable, but it can be answered and we will get the benefits of this agreement," Netanyahu added.