U.S. Special Envoy Carr discusses how to combat antisemitism - WATCH LIVE

U.S. Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism, Elan Carr.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
As part of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy's "Global Collection for Israel" (G4CI) conference, Jerusalem Post's Editor in Chief Yaakov Katz interviews US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Elan Carr in Jerusalem.
With a rise in antisemitism in the world and the United States, with unprecedented attacks on synagogues and Jews, Special Envoy Carr was appointed by US President Donald Trump
to combat antisemitism.
Among the many challenges Carr faces in finding ways to combat antisemitism, his approach and work set the ground for the present and future of diaspora Jews in the US and the world.
As part of his work, Carr has criticized the BDS movement
, saying that an individual “has the right to buy or not buy what they please,” Carr firmly said that, “if there is an organized movement to economically strangle the state of Israel, that is antisemitic.”
The G4CI conference that began on Tuesday is a three days conference tackling antisemitism, the BDS and three years of countering the movement.
Among the speakers in the conference are President Reuven Rivlin, Chairman of the Jewish Agency Issac Herzog and Chief Military Advocate General of the IDF Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek.