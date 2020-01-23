US Vice President Mike Pence meets with Netanyahu in Jerusalem

US Vice President Mike Pence meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman at the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday.Iran will be at the center of Netanyahu’s planned meeting with Pence. Before the meeting, Pence spoke at the central ceremony of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum taking place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, and his comments were echoed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who called on the assembled world leaders to “join the vital effort of confronting Iran.”Pence pledged that the US would “stand strong” against the Islamic Republic of Iran which he described as the leading sponsor of state led antisemitism in the world.The US vice president also spoke warmly of the Jewish state, saying that “the world can only marvel at the faith and resilience of the Jewish people, who just three years after walking in the valley of the shadow of death, rose up from the ashes to reclaim a Jewish future and rebuild the Jewish State.”Watch the live stream here.