US approves possible sale of KC-46 tankers

Boeing's tanker aircraft will replace the IAF's current refuelers which are nearing 60 years

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 3, 2020 23:48
Boeing's KC-46 aerial refueling tanker (photo credit: BOEING)
Boeing's KC-46 aerial refueling tanker
(photo credit: BOEING)
The State Department approved a possible sale of up to eight KC-46 tanker aircraft and related equipment to Israel for an estimated cost of $2.4 billion, the State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs announced on Tuesday. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress about this possible sale.
According to the statement, the formal notice of the potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded. Congress will have 15 days to review the request before moving ahead with negotiations and implementation.
The KC-46 tankers, which will replace Israel’s Ram (Boeing 707) tanker aircraft that are required for long-range missions and nearing the age of 60, are expected to land in Israel by late 2023.
"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the US State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs said in a statement. "This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives."
"The proposed sale further supports the foreign policy and national security of the United States by allowing Israel to provide a redundant capability to U.S. assets within the region, potentially freeing U.S. assets for use elsewhere during times of war," the Department of State added. "Aerial refueling and strategic airlift are consistently cited as significant shortfalls for our allies.  In addition, the sale improves Israel's national security posture as a key U.S. ally.  Israel will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces."
Israel’s fleet of Ram planes, the number of which remains confidential, are former civilian aircrafts adapted for military uses such as aerial refuelling for fighter jets and transport aircrafts.
The IAF had been considering the KC-46 as well as buying used Boeing 767 commercial aircrafts and converting them for airborne refuelling of combat planes.
Like other tankers, the KC-46 has a three-man crew, two pilots and a boomer. But unlike the current planes flown by Israel and many other nations, the boomer sits right behind the cockpit and has digital displays to aid him in maneuvering the boom to the receiving plane.  The offload, rate and boom limits are also automatically set.
With a range of 11,830 km with the capacity to unload some 207,000 pounds of fuel, the KC-46 can refuel over 64 different types of aircraft.
The KC-46 can refuel jets with 1,200 gallons of fuel per minute by it’s fly-by-wire 55-foot refuelling boom.  It also can have wing air refueling pods allowing three jets to be refueled at once within three-to-four minutes. One F-15i can take some 15,000 pounds of fuel in total.
All fuel tanks in the KC-46-which is purposely built for combat close to the battlefield-are fully inerted and are configured with ballistic armour. The plane also has IR countermeasures, RF warnings, threat avoidance systems and NVIS lighting (Night Vision Imaging System) allowing the plane to land in complete darkness giving the massive plane full covert capabilities.
Israel is also able to add in indigenous electric warfare countermeasure systems.
With a need to keep ahead of increased threats in the Middle East, the Israeli Air Force is set to place orders on several new aircraft to upgrade its ageing squadrons, including fighter jets and transport helicopters.


