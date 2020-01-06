A US citizen who has been illegally staying in Israel for several years was arrested on Sunday in the South following a US government extradition request. A petition was filed with the Jerusalem District Court on Monday, in which the International Department of the State Attorney's Office sought to declare him extraditable to the United States. The man reportedly sexually assaulted two of his underage daughters at the family's home in Brooklyn, New York, between 1996 and 2004 when the complainants were young girls. In October 2010, one of the daughters reported the abuse, and the New York Police Department opened an investigation.That day, his wife drove him to JFK airport, and from there he flew to Israel. A few months later, his residency permit expired, and since then the man has been illegally staying in Israel. The search for him – which has been ongoing since mid-2015, after the US filed for extradition – ended yesterday when he was arrested in the South by the police.The case is being handled by extradition department lawyer Ruti Fausner of the International Department of the State Attorney's Office in collaboration with the Israel Police and Interpol.