U.S. embassy celebrates 4th of July in Jerusalem for first time- watch live

IVANKA TRUMP and Steve Mnuchin attend the inauguration of the US Embassy in Jerusalem last year. .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The United States Embassy’s annual July 4th reception will be held for the first time this year in Israel’s capital: Jerusalem.
For years the reception, attended by hundreds of government officials, diplomats and business people, was held at the home of the US ambassador in Herzliya. Last year, some two months after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem and eight months after US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the event was held in Airport City near Ben-Gurion Airport.
Invitations sent out last month, however, announced that this year the event marking the US’s 243rd Independence Day will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.
Watch the live stream below:
