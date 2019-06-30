UTJ seeking ‘only to preserve status quo’ after election, says MK

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus said on Sunday that the party’s main campaign issue and policy goal is to preserve the status quo on religion and state, rejecting claims that the haredi parties are seeking to increase the role of religion in public life.



Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Pindrus said that UTJ was not concerned with the wave of political attacks aimed at the party by Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman, and said that the party could theoretically sit with Blue and White although he described such an eventuality as unlikely.

“One of main goals is ensure that the rights of the haredi community are preserved,” Pindrus said on Sunday.“We’re not trying to the change status quo, we’re trying to leave it the way it was,” he continued, saying that this was that despite the fact that the number of religious people are increasing in the country.Pindrus also alleged that it is secular activists and parties which are trying to change the status quo to their benefit, and not the reverse.The status quo on religion and state was an agreement between the Zionist establishment and the old, ultra-Orthodox community of Mandate Palestine relating to shabbat, kashrut in state agencies, Jewish personal status issues and education systems which has been the basis of relations on these key religion and state issues since the state was established.Asked if, after 71 years the status quo might be outdated for many Israelis, Pindrus responded that for religious citizens it was still an important platform and one that they did not wish to be contravened.“We really think there has to be some kind of code as how to live together. That code was done 70 years ago and think it should be preserved,” the MK said.Asked about the ongoing political attacks by Liberman against the haredi parties, Pindrus was dismissive and said that Liberman’s comments were essentially empty words designed to increase Yisrael Beytenu’s number of seats in the next election.“He campaigned for a loyalty bill for citizenship, but he never passed a law. He promised that [Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh would be dead within 48 hours if he was made defense minister and he’s still alove, he promised a law on conversion but never did anything, he promised he would take care of Gaza when he becomes minister of defense but we didn’t see any negotiations he did with Netanyahu on that,” said Findrus reeling off a list of Liberman’s supposed failures.“We don’t take him seriously, we take him as a person who needs votes, who wants to be in power, but there’s no meaning to what he says,” he said, adding that UTJ had “no reason to help him” by responding to his attacks.Asked if, in an eventuality whereby Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again gets the first opportunity to form a coalition but fails again, if UTJ would join a coalition led by Blue and White, Pindrus was evasive, saying that he felt the situation and the requisite electoral math was unlikely.“I have no idea what Blue and White is about, I don’t know if they are capitalists, if they are right or left, what are they? If we new what they are I could tell you if we’ll sit with them or not,” he said.Pindrus said generally speaking that the Haredi parties see the political Left as “less connected to our roots and history,” but that “if that changes, and if Gantz is representing religious or traditional people, so anything could happen.”He again made light of this possibility however, quipping that “Maybe [Blue and White co-chairman Yair] Lapid could run to be chief rabbi.”

