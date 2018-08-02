United Airlines announces DC-Tel Aviv flight

A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
(photo credit: PR)
United Airlines announced on Thursday that it will be inaugurating a non-stop route between Washington, DC and Tel Aviv next year.
The airline will start flying from Dulles International Airport - just outside the city - to Tel Aviv three times a week beginning May 22, 2019.
United - which already operates flights to Israel from Newark and San Francisco - will become the first-ever American airline to serve Israel from the DC area.
El Al previously operated flights to Israel from the Baltimore-Washington International Airport in the 1990s, but later discontinued them.
"As we begin celebrating 20 years of service in Israel, we want to thank our customers and employees who have helped make United the top US airline serving Israel," said United Airline's Patrick Quayle in a statement on Thursday.
"We thank the Israeli government for its ongoing support and partnership. We look forward to continuing to serve Israel with this new service for our customers traveling between the US capital and one of the most advanced science and technology sectors in the world."
Tourism Minister Yariv Levin celebrated the decision Thursday.
"We are thrilled to welcome another United Airlines flight to Israel from the United States," said Levin. "Today's announcement is a wonderful way to celebrate United's 20 year history in Israel and opens many more opportunities for both countries to continue to build strong relationships while growing business and expanding tourism."
United Airlines began flying to Israel in 1999 from the New York area, and added the San Francisco flight in March 2016.
Outside of New York, El Al currently offers direct from Boston, Los Angeles and Miami.