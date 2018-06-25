University of Haifa to be first college to grant degrees to officers

University of Haifa.
X
The University of Haifa won the first ever Israel Ministry of Defense Tender for Military Colleges on Monday, allowing the university to grant academic degrees to officers in all three of their military colleges - the Tactical Command College, the Command and Staff College, and the National Defense College.
Classes are set to begin in July and and the program is expected to bring several hundred military officers, commanders and other members of the public sector to the University in the coming years.
The goal of the Israel Ministry of Defense Tender for Military Colleges or “Colleges Tender” is to combine all of the academic requirements provided by the military and to put it under the headship of one academic institution. This will allow for a more long-term consistency in academic qualifications of IDF commanders and improve the quality of the academic education acquired in tandem with their military courses.
This new multidisciplinary academic system will headed by Professor Yossi Ben-Artzi, a former rector of the University of Haifa and will include dozens of lecturers from the University and experts from the private sector.
The courses will be held on the “Glilot” Base, a military college campus and an extension of the University of Haifa.
“The award of the tender holds University of Haifa responsible for the academic education of the Israel Defense Forces’ core of command for the coming years.” said Professor Ron Robin, President of University of Haifa in a statement.
Adding: “We are proud to open our doors to the members of the Israel Defense Forces and to be the academic home of Israel’s defense and security forces. These men and women, who are dear to our hearts, operate day and night for the sake of the defense and security of the State of Israel, and we will provide them educational content of the highest standard.”