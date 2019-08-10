Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Vandals sabotage train systems, might result in service disruptions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 10, 2019 14:54
An Israel Railways train.

An Israel Railways train.. (photo credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)

Unidentified individuals sabotaged on Saturday the train signaling system, meant to maintain train safety measures, according to Israel Railways.

The culprits sabotaged anddestroyed hunderds of meters of communication lines near Lod, Channel 13 reported.

As a result of the act, Israel Railways announced that the act might cause disruptions in train services later on Saturday in lines Beersheba-Tel Aviv-Nahariya, Beit Shemesh-Tel Aviv and Ashkelon-Rehovot-Binyamina.

Israel Railways suggested that the public wishing to use the train services visits the Israel Railways website to be notified on further changes to the lines.

In the meantime, the company will work to repair the damage as soon as possible, as the Israel Police began investigating the scene to identify and find those involved in the act.

August 10, 2019
IDF soldiers thwart Palestinian terror infiltration from Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

