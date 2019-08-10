Vandals sabotage train systems, might result in service disruptions

Unidentified individuals sabotaged on Saturday the train signaling system, meant to maintain train safety measures, according to Israel Railways.



The culprits sabotaged anddestroyed hunderds of meters of communication lines near Lod, Channel 13 reported.

As a result of the act, Israel Railways announced that the act might cause disruptions in train services later on Saturday in lines Beersheba-Tel Aviv-Nahariya, Beit Shemesh-Tel Aviv and Ashkelon-Rehovot-Binyamina.Israel Railways suggested that the public wishing to use the train services visits the Israel Railways website to be notified on further changes to the lines.In the meantime, the company will work to repair the damage as soon as possible, as the Israel Police began investigating the scene to identify and find those involved in the act.

