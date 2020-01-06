The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Verdict expected in Ari Fuld murder case

Fuld, 45, was stabbed in the upper back on September 16, 2018 outside the Gush Etzion shopping center by 17-year-old Palestinian, Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin of Yatta, South of Hebron.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 6, 2020 09:06
'WHAT MAKES Ari [Fuld]'s death so much more painful is our government's inability to stem the problem at its source.'
(photo credit: Courtesy)
‘WHAT MAKES Ari [Fuld]’s death so much more painful is our government’s inability to stem the problem at its source.’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The verdict is expected on Monday at the Judea Military Court in the trial of the alleged Palestinian murderer of well-known American-Israeli activist Ari Fuld.
Fuld, 45, was stabbed in the upper back on September 16, 2018 outside the Gush Etzion shopping center by 17-year-old Palestinian, Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin from Yatta, South of Hebron.
However, following the quick indictment of Jabarin in October, the case was delayed for six months by two other major issues.
Initially, Jabarin's lawyer was Tarek Barghut - until recently one of the more well-known lawyers for Palestinians in the IDF's West Bank Courts.
However, Barghut was then surprisingly arrested by the IDF for what turned out to shockingly be full-fledged participation in terrorism and an array of shooting charges.
When Barghut was first arrested, his wife was also arrested, and the community of lawyers for Palestinians viewed the arrests as crossing a red line.
They went on strike and the entire IDF West Bank Courts system came to standstill.
Even once Barghut's wife was released and Barghut himself started to cooperate with his interrogators, it took time for Jabarin's new lawyer, Khaled Alaraj, to get up to speed on the case.
The trial did not open until May and did not move forward at a serious pace until the summer. The entire trial, including the verdict announcement, have and will be behind closed doors since the alleged murderer was a minor when Fuld was killed.  A redacted verdict will likely be distributed after it is announced.
By October, both sides had presented closing arguments and it appeared that Jabarin was not seriously contesting the charge of murdering Fuld as much as he was contesting additional terrorism charges from other incidents.
Even if Jabarin is convicted for murdering Fuld and receives a life sentence, reducing those other charges could still be relevant in any future potential prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinians.
Prior to attacking Fuld with a 21-centimeter (8.26 inches) knife, Jabarin scoped out the Ziv junction, Ma'arat Hamachpela (the Cave of the Patriarchs) near Hebron and a checkpoint near Beit Lehem as possible venues for his attack before settling on the Rami Levi.
Jabarin declined to attack at the Ziv junction because he could not find an IDF soldier, at the cave because it was closed and at the Beit Lehem checkpoint as he was worried that nearby Palestinians might get caught up in his assault.
However, when he saw that Fuld had his back to him and was distracted on a cellphone, Jabarin decided to attack.  
Mortally wounded, Fuld chased his Palestinian attacker, jumped over a short stone wall and shot and wounded Jabarin before he himself collapsed.
Fuld was evacuated to Jerusalem’s Sha'are Zedek Medical Center where he succumbed to his wounds.
Jabarin, who was shot by Fuld and another armed civilian, was evacuated in moderate condition and fully conscious to Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem.
Former IDF chief West Bank prosecutor Maurice Hirsch, a lawyer for Miriam Fuld, Ari’s widow, said that the evidence against Ari's murderer “is unequivocal and includes video footage of the cold-blooded murder.”
Born in New York, Fuld, 45, immigrated to Israel in 1994.
The dual US-Israeli citizen lived in Efrat with his wife Miriam, and was the father of Tamar, 22, Naomi, 21, Yakir, 17, and Natan 12.
He was a well-known activist and was among the most prominent American-Israeli Jews killed by terrorists in recent years.


