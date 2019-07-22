Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Vertigo Dance Company nominated for Bessie Award

The Bessie Awards is a New York-based organization that recognizes excellence in dance and the performing arts

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
July 22, 2019 21:56
1 minute read.
NOA WERTHEIM . (photo credit: ELDAD RAFAELI)

 
Vertigo Dance Company co-founder and artistic director Noa Wertheim has been nominated to receive a prestigious Bessie Award for the creation “One. One & One.”

Wertheim created this work for the company in 2017 and used it as an opportunity to explore her religious and spiritual roots. The work has been performed consistently in Israel and abroad since its premiere.

The Bessie Awards, a New York-based organization that recognizes excellence in dance and the performing arts, announced its nominees for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performer and a host of other categories earlier this month.

Wertheim’s competition in the running for Outstanding Production includes singer and interdisciplinary artist Nick Cave for his “The Let Go,” acclaimed choreographer Kyle Abraham’s “The Runaway” performed by the New York City Ballet, Merce Cunningham’s “Night of 100 Solos: A Centennial Event” and others.

Wertheim is eligible for the award after having performed in New York City at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in March. Established in 1984 by David White at the Dance Theater Workshop in honor of famed dance teacher Bessie Schonberg, the Bessie Awards are the equivalent of the Oscars for dance artists. The impact of winning one of these awards on any artist’s career is paramount.

