Victim of deadly bus crash named as Yosef Kahlani, 79

One of the four deceased victims from a fatal bus accident that occurred Sunday night on Route 40 near Ben-Gurion Airport has been named as 79-year-old Yosef Kahlani, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported.Kahlani, who grew up in Mishmar Hasharon, spent his later years as a Torah tutor going from Jerusalem to Mishmar Hasharon on the 947 bus line every week. He is survived by his three daughters: Iris, Dikla and Orna as well as 14 grandchildren. His funeral is scheduled to be held at the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva.His daughter Iris told Maariv that she didn't know that her father was on that bus line, and never even thought about it. She added that this was an unnecessary loss of life on the first night of Hanukkah.Iris did not want to pass blame onto anyone in particular, considering no amount of blame will bring her father back she said. She continued that he was an amazing man, that was always there when you needed him - never complaining, always resolute, a 79-year-old who seemed 30 years younger to his family."I have no anger at the moment, only sadness," Iris said.