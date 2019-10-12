Violence spikes in Arab sector, Knesset to convene on escalations

In light of a campaign initiated by Arab Israelis to protest increased violent crimes in the Arab sector last week, four people were shot in separate incidents during the weekend, one of them resulting in the death of 21-year-old Muhammad Adnan al-Khalid Deif.



Muahmmad's father said he hopes his son’s death will end the violence in the Arab community. "If Mohammed's blood will correct our society, I give up the right of family, and give up retribution from the murderer. We must stop the bloodbath and killing of our children. This murder hurts us all. I hope Muhammad is the last victim.”

The Blue and White party initiated a special Knesset discussion with the participation of the prime minister on the issue of increasing violence in Israeli society.Against the backdrop of violence in Israeli society – the phenomenon of violence against women and homicides within families as well as cases of violence in the Arab sector – the Blue and White party appealed to all factions in the parliament to hold an urgent discussion in the Knesset on the government’s response toward violence in Israeli society.To date, the Joint List, whose members also intended to launch a special Knesset discussion on the issue of violence within the Arab society, has joined the initiative, as well as the Labor party and the Democratic Union party.Blue and White will work to ensure that this discussion will take place immediately following the Sukkot holiday.Arab MKs from the Joint List met for three hours in Jerusalem on Thursday with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen to discuss ways of combating violent crime among the country’s 1.9-million Arab sector.“We can say that certain progress has been achieved in a number of important fields,” said MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List, after the meeting. “However, this progress is far from satisfactory. We are demanding a government decision to handle the problem. Meanwhile, we will continue our fight.”Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this article.

