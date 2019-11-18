During the eighth game of National Cup of Basketball, a violent incident broke out between fans of Hapoel Holon and Hapoel Be’er Sheva, held at the Conch Hall in the Negev capital. Hapoel Holon ended up winning the game, 103 to 90. Police said that “officers on the scene enforced and allowed the proper continuation and termination of the game." It was not disclosed whether there were arrests after brawl. A video shows that many people participated, spawning a police investigation. An eyewitness to the brawl said that “[Hapoel] Holon fans continued to curse Be’er Sheva throughout the game.” During the beginning of the half, the hosting crowd approached and curses began against their opponent’s fans, which quickly devolved into physical violence. A Hapoel Holon claimed that the violence was a continuation from incidences during the previous season. "In one of last year's games in Beer Sheva, the fans threw stones at Holon fans," he claimed. "Last week we decided to get revenge on Holon.” “Now the fans of Beer Sheva have come back and returned the favor.”