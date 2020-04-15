Virtual Mimouna: A social distancing alternative way to celebrate

Rabbi Rinat Schwartz, who founded the Reform Jewish community in the town of Shoham, in central Israel, invited the public to join her in the celebration of the North African Jewish holiday of Mimouna.
Celebrated on the last day of Passover after sunset, Mimouna marks the first time observant Jewish people are able to eat regular bread. In North Africa, holiday is celebrated by opening doors and inviting friends and neighbors, including non-Jewish ones, to eat and drink.
This holiday, however, Israelis must stay home and abide by social distancing orders to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Schwartz will hold her Mimouna celebration on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and is inviting the public to join via Zoom or Facebook.