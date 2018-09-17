September 21 2018
|
Tishrai, 12, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH: Thousands pray at Western Wall as Yom Kippur approaches

Slichot, a prayer for forgiveness consisting of songs, laments, confessions and blowing of the shofar, is practiced on the nights of Elul and the days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, DENNIS ZINN
September 17, 2018 17:58
1 minute read.

Slichot at Western Wall, September 17, 2018 (Dennis Zinn)

Slichot at Western Wall, September 17, 2018 (Dennis Zinn)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The crowds swelled at the nightly Slichot prayers at the Western wall as Yom Kippur fast approaches.

Slichot, a prayer for forgiveness consisting of songs, laments, confessions and blowing of the shofar, is practiced on the nights of Elul and the days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, also known as Hayamim Hanorayim, Days of Awe or High holy days. The idea is to prepare for Yom Hadin – the day of Judgement on Rosh Hashana – and for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


This year Yom Kippur falls on Wednesday, September 19. The fast begins on the eve of Kippur at 6:06 PM in Jerusalem and ends on Wednesday at 7:17 PM.

On the day of Kippur, practicing Jews avoid five practices – food and drink, washing, anointing, wearing leather shoes and tashmish (marital relations). Though the practices are similar to those of days of mourning, on Kippur the intention is purification and atonement.

According to surveys from past years, over 60 percent of the Jewish community in Israel fast during the day, and the entire country – those who are secular and non-Jewish minorities included –usually observe the holy day by refraining from driving, playing music or eating food in public places.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

The tallit (prayer shawl) is a customary Jewish prayer garment.
September 21, 2018
Uncovering the tallit, the long-standing traditional textile in Israel

By DENNIS ZINN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut