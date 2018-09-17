WATCH: Thousands pray at Western Wall as Yom Kippur approaches

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The crowds swelled at the nightly Slichot prayers at the Western wall as Yom Kippur fast approaches.
Slichot, a prayer for forgiveness consisting of songs, laments, confessions and blowing of the shofar, is practiced on the nights of Elul and the days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, also known as Hayamim Hanorayim, Days of Awe or High holy days. The idea is to prepare for Yom Hadin – the day of Judgement on Rosh Hashana – and for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
This year Yom Kippur falls on Wednesday, September 19. The fast begins on the eve of Kippur at 6:06 PM in Jerusalem and ends on Wednesday at 7:17 PM.
On the day of Kippur, practicing Jews avoid five practices – food and drink, washing, anointing, wearing leather shoes and tashmish
(marital relations). Though the practices are similar to those of days of mourning, on Kippur the intention is purification and atonement.
According to surveys from past years, over 60 percent of the Jewish community in Israel fast during the day, and the entire country – those who are secular and non-Jewish minorities included –usually observe the holy day by refraining from driving, playing music or eating food in public places.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>