July 24 2018
|
Av, 12, 5778
|
WATCH LIVE: IDF explodes 350 landmines in the Golan Heights

While there are some 825 hectares of known minefields, there are still some 9,000 hectares suspected of being mined throughout the country.

By
July 24, 2018 11:32
1 minute read.

Live: Blowing up over 350 mines inthe Golan Heights, July 24, 2018 (Israeli Ministry of Defense)

Live: Blowing up over 350 mines inthe Golan Heights, July 24, 2018 (Israeli Ministry of Defense)

 
On Tuesday, a huge explosion of 350 mines will be broadcast live as part of the activities of the mine clearance authorities in the Golan Heights, the ministry of defense announced.

The broadcast of the preparations for the explosion will open at 12:30 and the explosion itself will take place at 13:15 and will last approximately 15 seconds.

Similar controlled mass explosions have been carried out in the past as part of a 3-year project started last summer to de-mine the Golan Heights carried out by the Israeli Mine Action Authority (INMAA).

The INMAA was established in 2011 to be in charge of clearing land mines. Since then the authority has cleared some 700 hectares of minefields and other areas suspected of being mined. The de-mining rate per year is between 150-200 hectares and is dependent on the authority’s annual budget.

While there are some 825 hectares of known minefields, there are still some 9,000 hectares suspected of being mined throughout the country, mainly in open fields on the Golan Heights, in the Arava and on Israel’s borders.

Many of the mines that need to be cleared in the Golan Heights were put there by Syrian forces and later fenced off by Israel, however, the fencing is not always properly maintained. This has led uninformed civilians to cross into the minefields, including a 2011 incident which helped spur the mine-clearing push.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

