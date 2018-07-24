WATCH LIVE: U.N. Security Council debates Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza

Members of the United Nations Security Council observe a moment of silence for those killed in the Gaza Strip on Monday, before the start of a UN Security Council meeting concerning the violence at the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, at United Nations headquarters, May 15.
(photo credit: DREW ANGERER / AFP)
X
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon will address the United Nations Security Council on Monday during a regularly-scheduled meeting on the situation in the Middle East.
Danon told the Security Council last week Hamas is solely responsible the escalation on the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, during which an Israeli soldier was killed by a Hamas sniper and the IDF struck dozens of targets in Gaza.
In a letter ahead of the Security Council's meeting last Tuesday to discuss the escalation, called on the UN body and international community to "unequivocally condemn Hamas immediately, which perpetrates violence and terror against Israeli communities, endangering their lives, and holds the entire Palestinian population of Gaza hostage."
Watch his comments live, below: