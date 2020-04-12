WATCH LIVE: 'Limited' priestly blessing at the Western Wall

The traditional mass priestly blessing (Birkat Kohanim) at the Western Wall will run in a limited format this Passover due to the coronavirus restrictions.Every year, on the second intermediate day of Passover and Sukkot, tens of thousands of people usually crowd the Western Wall Plaza to receive a blessing from hundreds of priests (kohanim). However, due to social distancing directives, only a quorum of 10 kohanim will be present, maintaining the proper distance between themselves. Instead, thousands of people will watch the prayer service from afar online. The Western Wall Heritage Foundation said, “We invite the thousands of participants who come every year and the general public to join the prayers from home.”The priestly blessing of the morning service (Shaharit) will begin at 9.05 a.m. with the blessings of the additional festival service (Mussaf) scheduled for 9.55 a.m.