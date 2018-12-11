50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH: 'Make a Place' transforming Talpiot's public spaces

Pierre Koenig one of the main streets in the Jerusalem neighborhood was filled with art, musicians, jugglers and clowns.

By DENNIS ZINN
December 11, 2018 08:33
The goal of Make a Place is to promote and execute projects that create pleasant and inviting public spaces throughout the city.

“Ta’asu Makom" or “Make a Place" transformed the streets of Talpiot, Jerusalem on Monday with a new project to renew public space.

"The overall concept is renewing or regenerating the street, but a temporary regeneration, because like three or four, maybe five years, the light rail will come and it will destroy everything and we will rebuild the street." Yitav Bosira, the architect of the project said. "Something like this should occur weekly until the light rail will come."

"When I saw the street, okay how can I combine the event and combine the artists and the businesses and that work here and my vision for a better Jerusalem and a better Talpiot." Kobi Frig, the festival Art Director, said.


Make a Place is a project of the  Eden Company which is a part of Jerusalem Municipality.

The goal of Make a Place is to promote and execute projects that create pleasant and inviting public spaces throughout the city. Their most recent project was carried out in the industrial zone of the Talpiot neighborhood on Pierre Koenig Street. The project was launched this week with a street festival.

