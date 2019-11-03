WATCH: Netanyahu addresses the opening of Christian Media summit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the Israeli government’s Christian Media Summit on Sunday featuring high-ranking government officials – including President Reuven Rivlin – with the goal of achieving greater accuracy in reporting on Israel.





“In the wake and rise of fake news and slander, such a conference is imperative for building the foundation of honest reporting,” Friends of Zion said in a statement.From all over the world, 170 media outlets, world leaders, ambassadors, politicians from both sides of the aisle, military personnel and other esteemed guests are gathering and uniting to celebrate the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, with its 67 million global supporters. Netanyahu will send the first broadcast from the FOZ Media Center.

