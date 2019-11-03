Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

WATCH: Netanyahu addresses the opening of Christian Media summit

“In the wake and rise of fake news and slander, such a conference is imperative for building the foundation of honest reporting,” Friends of Zion said in a statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 3, 2019 19:05
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the Israeli government’s Christian Media Summit on Sunday featuring high-ranking government officials – including President Reuven Rivlin – with the goal of achieving greater accuracy in reporting on Israel.



“In the wake and rise of fake news and slander, such a conference is imperative for building the foundation of honest reporting,” Friends of Zion said in a statement.

From all over the world, 170 media outlets, world leaders, ambassadors, politicians from both sides of the aisle, military personnel and other esteemed guests are gathering and uniting to celebrate the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, with its 67 million global supporters. Netanyahu will send the first broadcast from the FOZ Media Center.


Related Content

Descendants of the Mordechai family and Righteous Among the Nations rescuer Melpomeni Dina
November 3, 2019
Holocaust survivors reunite with rescuer at Yad Vashem

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings