WATCH: Sir Richard Branson haggles with Israelis at Jaffa's flea market

British billionaire and Virgin Atlantic chairman Sir Richard Branson may be one of the world's leading businessmen, but attempting to out bargain bargain-hungry Israelis at Jaffa's famous flea market proved a very different business proposition.



Visiting Israel to inaugurate his airline’s new daily route from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport, Branson opened up a "Come Flea with Me" travel agency stand at the market, haggling with Israelis and offering discounted flight tickets.

"Israel is famous for its savvy negotiators, so I wanted to go head to head with some of its residents to put my skills to the test and I had to bring my A-game," Branson said, accompanied by Virgin Atlantic's Israeli CEO Shai Weiss.One Israeli market-goer managed to haggle 69-year-old Branson down from $450 to just $45 for return flights, and a British father and daughter also knocked three-quarters off the asking price. A married couple celebrating their anniversary secured an upgrade to business class for their upcoming London trip."With its thriving start-up scene, pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, Tel Aviv was a key destination for Virgin Atlantic to establish a new route," said Branson."We’re thrilled to be helping our customers discover everything the city has to offer, playing a part in strengthening the cultural and commercial connection between London and Tel Aviv."

