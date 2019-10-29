Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

WATCH: Sir Richard Branson haggles with Israelis at Jaffa's flea market

"With its thriving start-up scene, pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, Tel Aviv was a key destination for Virgin Atlantic to establish a new route."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 08:57
Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson at the Jaffa Market (Credit: Virgin Atlantic)

British billionaire and Virgin Atlantic chairman Sir Richard Branson may be one of the world's leading businessmen, but attempting to out bargain bargain-hungry Israelis at Jaffa's famous flea market proved a very different business proposition.

Visiting Israel to inaugurate his airline’s new daily route from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport, Branson opened up a "Come Flea with Me" travel agency stand at the market, haggling with Israelis and offering discounted flight tickets.



"Israel is famous for its savvy negotiators, so I wanted to go head to head with some of its residents to put my skills to the test and I had to bring my A-game," Branson said, accompanied by Virgin Atlantic's Israeli CEO Shai Weiss.

One Israeli market-goer managed to haggle 69-year-old Branson down from $450 to just $45 for return flights, and a British father and daughter also knocked three-quarters off the asking price. A married couple celebrating their anniversary secured an upgrade to business class for their upcoming London trip.



"With its thriving start-up scene, pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, Tel Aviv was a key destination for Virgin Atlantic to establish a new route," said Branson.

"We’re thrilled to be helping our customers discover everything the city has to offer, playing a part in strengthening the cultural and commercial connection between London and Tel Aviv."


