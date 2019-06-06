WATCH: 'Super Trump,' the new Jerusalem Boys’ Choir single

US President Donald Trump.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Jerusalem Boys’ Choir released a new single in June, and it's an ode to Trump.
Titled, "Super Trump," the song was first seen on the Jewish Breaking News Facebook page. The video published involves a montage of pictured of US President Donald Trump during various Israel related events, his visit to the Western Wall (kotel) and meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Super Trump, the prince of Jerusalem. Super Trump, to the sky he will reach. Super Trump, the songs of praise from the city of Zion for our lord he fights like a lion," the chorus says.
While most of the song is in Hebrew, there is a verse of the chorus sung and slightly modified for English. The song covers a wide range of topics from BDS, Iran and even the Islamic State, the choir sings that "If the whole world stands against us, and only Micronesia is rooting for us."
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>